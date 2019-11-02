Football Tournament: Sacred Heart, Blaise in final

Mumbai: Sacred Heart ‘A’, Andheri struck good form and went on to record a convincing 3-1 win against Our Lady of Salvation ‘A’, Dadar in a men’s open semi-final match of the 32nd Willingdon Catholic Gymkhana-Inter-Parish Football Tournament, played at the WCG grounds.
Combining well as a team Sacred Heart scored through Sanjeev Manohar, Declan Gonsalves and Bhavesh Kurlekar to complete a successful outing, while Our Lady Salvation ‘reduced the margin with (Henderson Dias netting the lone goal.
In the second semi-finals, St. Blaise ‘A’, Amboli got the better of their second-string St. Blaise ‘B’, Amboli by a close 3-2 margin. Opportunistic goal-scorer Merick Fernandes once again played the lead role by scoring two goals and Jason Miranda adding one to seal the ‘A’ teams victory. St. Blaise ‘B’, who put up a good fight managed to score two goals through Dustin D’Costa and Joel Fernandes.
Results:
Men (semi-finals): St. Blaise ‘A’, Amboli: 3 (Merick Fernandes 2, Jason Miranda) bt St. Blaise ‘B’, Amboli: 2 (Dustin D’Costa, Joel Fernandes). Sacred Heart ‘A’, Andheri: 3 (Sanjeev Manohar, Declan Gonsalves, Bhavesh Kurlekar) bt Our Lady Salvation ‘A’, Dadar: 1 (Henderson Dias).
