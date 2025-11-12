 Football Legends: David Beckham and Gary Neville To Visit India This Month
DreamSetGo and Salford City Football Club announced that the English duo part of United’s legendary Class of ’92, will engage with Indian fans

Irfan HajiUpdated: Wednesday, November 12, 2025, 08:11 PM IST
article-image
Gary Neville (L) and David Beckham |

Manchester United legends David Beckham and Gary Neville are set to visit India this month. DreamSetGo, a Dream Sports company and India’s first premium bespoke sports travel and experiences platform, and Salford City Football Club, have today announced that the English duo part of United’s legendary Class of ’92, will visit India this month. This is Salford City FC’s first-ever expansion into the Asian market – with fan engagement in India a core part of the Club’s growth strategy – and builds on the strategic investment made earlier this year by Dream Sports.

Gary Neville and David Beckham, co-owners, Salford City FC said: “Global partners play a vital role in helping us grow Salford City Football Club and connect with new audiences. This collaboration brings together two ambitious organisations united by a vision to elevate global sporting experiences. We’re excited for this opportunity with DreamSetGo to continue building Salford City’s international presence in the years ahead.”

Monish Shah, Co-Founder and CEO, DreamSetGo, added, “We’re proud to partner with Salford City FC and for Gary and David to join us in India. The Class of ’92 are more than legendary athletes, they’re global icons whose impact transcends the sport itself. Bringing them to India is a dream come true for football fans in the country. At DreamSetGo, we’re dedicated to creating extraordinary sports experiences, and this partnership will allow us to deliver something truly unforgettable.”

This visit marks David and Gary’s first time together in India for DSG and Salford City Football Club, where they will meet with DSG corporate partners to mark the beginning of this exciting new chapter for the two organisations.

