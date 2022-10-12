Football fans spark speculation as ex-Chelsea coach Thomas Tuchel lands in Kochi, see pics

Thomas Tuchel | @ChelseaFC

Hugely popular football coach Thomas Tuchel arrived at the Cochin International Airport here on Wednesday, leading to speculation if he has been netted by the city-based Kerala Blasters Football Club.

The 49-year-old former German player and now coach was greeted at the airport by ardent Chelsea Club fans, the high profile English football club which he managed for a year and helped win the Champions League, but was booted out of last month.

As soon as the news spread that Tuchel has arrived and fans took clicks with him at the airport, all were speculating on the reason for his arrival.

While some was speculating that he has landed to help the Kerala Blasters, some others were saying perhaps he might have come to the famed ayurveda hospital at Malappurram district for a rejuvenation break.

But the ayurveda hospital clarified that there has been no reservation made in the name of Tuchel, leading to speculation going on.

Thomas Tuchel spotted at Kerala, India with chelsea fans ✨

Super happy he’s getting a well deserved break ✈️ pic.twitter.com/eBa547JY4a — Tuchel Cam (@TuchelCam) October 12, 2022

Read Also Graham Potter appointed Chelsea manager after Thomas Tuchel exit