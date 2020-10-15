Football club or fascist entity? How Man Utd hounded its Mumbai fan club president

In the email, Thakur had mentioned how he felt like an agent who helped Manchester United in selling One United memberships.

“I haven’t been happy with the way our great club has been run. I don’t think we have been doing enough to remain competitive. I don’t want to continue being an agent for the club and help them sell One United memberships,” the email read.

The club replied: "I’ve removed you from the website as you mention you don’t want to continue to be an ‘agent’ which we take to mean your voluntary role connected to Mumbai MUSC.

"We don’t see supporters’ club organisers as agents, we see them as fans, who for the love of the club have chosen to bring fellow fans together through good times and bad."

It all started in June when the official handle of the MUSC Mumbai took to Twitter and called for the sacking of club chief executive Ed Woodward. Over the years, Woodward and Glazers are seen as the ones who have been destroying the club's legacy.

The tweet went viral following which Thakur was asked by the club to take down the tweet.