Football club or fascist entity? How Man Utd hounded its Mumbai fan club president

President of the first official Manchester United fan club in Mumbai, Sunil Thakur, announced his resignation from the post. Thakur, who was unhappy with the way things were run at the club, felt like an 'agent' selling One United Memberships to other fans in Mumbai.
The Mumbai club, which screens Manchester United matches at Thakur-owned 3 Wise Monkeys pub, has grown with over 300 members since its inception 15 years ago.
Taking to Twitter, Thakur had announced his resignation and shared the screenshots of his conversation with a United official. "15 years of Working/Running MUSC Mumbai and it took 90 minutes for the club to remove my name from the Club Website. We fans are just a statistic. Yes, I am ' voluntarily' stepping down from my voluntary position, just to able to voice my opinion, cause my Supporters Club can't," the tweet read.
In the email, Thakur had mentioned how he felt like an agent who helped Manchester United in selling One United memberships.
“I haven’t been happy with the way our great club has been run. I don’t think we have been doing enough to remain competitive. I don’t want to continue being an agent for the club and help them sell One United memberships,” the email read.
The club replied: "I’ve removed you from the website as you mention you don’t want to continue to be an ‘agent’ which we take to mean your voluntary role connected to Mumbai MUSC.
"We don’t see supporters’ club organisers as agents, we see them as fans, who for the love of the club have chosen to bring fellow fans together through good times and bad."
It all started in June when the official handle of the MUSC Mumbai took to Twitter and called for the sacking of club chief executive Ed Woodward. Over the years, Woodward and Glazers are seen as the ones who have been destroying the club's legacy.
The tweet went viral following which Thakur was asked by the club to take down the tweet.
Many Manchester United spoke in support for Thakur on the micro-blogging site. Here are some reactions:
(To download our E-paper please click here. The publishers permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)