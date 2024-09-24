 'Fool Proof' Security In Place For IND vs BAN Kanpur Test After Hindu Group Performs Havan In Protest Against Bangladesh
e-Paper Get App
HomeSports'Fool Proof' Security In Place For IND vs BAN Kanpur Test After Hindu Group Performs Havan In Protest Against Bangladesh

'Fool Proof' Security In Place For IND vs BAN Kanpur Test After Hindu Group Performs Havan In Protest Against Bangladesh

Kanpur police have put in place a "fool proof" security detail in and around the Green Park Stadium where the match will be played from September 27.

Aakash SinghUpdated: Tuesday, September 24, 2024, 03:53 PM IST
article-image

Security has been beefed up in Kanpur city ahead of the second Test between India and Bangladesh amid tensions surrounding the visiting team due to the violent protests across the border.

Kanpur police have put in place a "fool proof" security detail in and around the Green Park Stadium where the match will be played from September 27.

Zonal division for security oversight

Both the stadium and the Hotel Landmark, which is hosting both teams, have been split into different zones, overseen by senior officers, said DCP (East) Shrawan Kumar Singh, the nodal officer for the event.

FPJ Shorts
'Fool Proof' Security In Place For IND vs BAN Kanpur Test After Hindu Group Performs Havan In Protest Against Bangladesh
'Fool Proof' Security In Place For IND vs BAN Kanpur Test After Hindu Group Performs Havan In Protest Against Bangladesh
Video: Arijit Singh Gives Priceless Reaction On Receiving Signed Jersey From Manchester United’s Mason Mount Before Concert
Video: Arijit Singh Gives Priceless Reaction On Receiving Signed Jersey From Manchester United’s Mason Mount Before Concert
Tata Nexon iCNG Launched: India’s First Turbocharged CNG Vehicle Starts at Rs 8.99 Lakh
Tata Nexon iCNG Launched: India’s First Turbocharged CNG Vehicle Starts at Rs 8.99 Lakh
Mumbai: Auto Driver Announces 'Free Ride' For Differently-Abled Passengers, Pic Surfaces From Malad
Mumbai: Auto Driver Announces 'Free Ride' For Differently-Abled Passengers, Pic Surfaces From Malad
Read Also
Will India Rest Jasprit Bumrah For IND vs BAN 2nd Test? Kanpur's Green Park Stadium Expected To Roll...
article-image

Traffic diversions have been implemented in preparation for the match.

"We're reviewing protocols thoroughly and are confident of securing enough personnel to ensure smooth operations," he stated.

Central & State agencies working in tandem

Coordination efforts are underway with central and state agencies, including the Intelligence Bureau, to manage potential threats effectively.

All this comes after Akhilesh Bhartiya Hindu Mahasabha took out protest against Najmul Hossain Shanto's cricket team due to the alleged violence against Hindus in Bangladesh.

20 members of the group have been named in an FIR for blocking the road near the stadium and conducting a 'havan', said Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Harish Chander.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Video: Arijit Singh Gives Priceless Reaction On Receiving Signed Jersey From Manchester United’s...

Video: Arijit Singh Gives Priceless Reaction On Receiving Signed Jersey From Manchester United’s...

'Fool Proof' Security In Place For IND vs BAN Kanpur Test After Hindu Group Performs Havan In...

'Fool Proof' Security In Place For IND vs BAN Kanpur Test After Hindu Group Performs Havan In...

Haryana Elections 2024: Netizens Call Out BJP Supporter Virender Sehwag For 'Openly Endorsing...

Haryana Elections 2024: Netizens Call Out BJP Supporter Virender Sehwag For 'Openly Endorsing...

'I'm Done, I'm Out': Adam Gilchrist Recalls VVS Laxman's Huge Role In His Decision To Retire; WATCH

'I'm Done, I'm Out': Adam Gilchrist Recalls VVS Laxman's Huge Role In His Decision To Retire; WATCH

On This Day: MS Dhoni-Led India Beat Pakistan To Win 2007 T20 World Cup In Johannesburg

On This Day: MS Dhoni-Led India Beat Pakistan To Win 2007 T20 World Cup In Johannesburg