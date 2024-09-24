'Fool Proof' Security In Place For IND vs BAN Kanpur Test After Hindu Group Performs Havan In Protest Against Bangladesh

Security has been beefed up in Kanpur city ahead of the second Test between India and Bangladesh amid tensions surrounding the visiting team due to the violent protests across the border.

Kanpur police have put in place a "fool proof" security detail in and around the Green Park Stadium where the match will be played from September 27.

Zonal division for security oversight

Both the stadium and the Hotel Landmark, which is hosting both teams, have been split into different zones, overseen by senior officers, said DCP (East) Shrawan Kumar Singh, the nodal officer for the event.

Traffic diversions have been implemented in preparation for the match.

"We're reviewing protocols thoroughly and are confident of securing enough personnel to ensure smooth operations," he stated.

Central & State agencies working in tandem

Coordination efforts are underway with central and state agencies, including the Intelligence Bureau, to manage potential threats effectively.

All this comes after Akhilesh Bhartiya Hindu Mahasabha took out protest against Najmul Hossain Shanto's cricket team due to the alleged violence against Hindus in Bangladesh.

20 members of the group have been named in an FIR for blocking the road near the stadium and conducting a 'havan', said Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Harish Chander.