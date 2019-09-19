Focus on JK Tyre drivers as Rally of Jodhpur begins

Jodhpur: JK Tyre Motorsport drivers will push for supremacy in the Rally of Jodhpur, Round 3 of the FMSCI Indian National Rally Championship that gets underway on Saturday.

Three-times APRC champion and six-times INRC Champion Gaurav Gill will be the cynosure of all eyes after a commendable performance in the World Rally luck and mechanical problems yanked him out of contention in the penultimate stage of the Rally. He, however, was in great form and will be hoping to continue in the same vein.

The rally which will feature over 50 cars will not only provide the drivers a great opportunity to prove their mettle but will also offer the fans a great opportunity to catch the stars live in action in their mean machines.