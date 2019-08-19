Fleetfooters FC blank Tiger Foundation 3-0

Mumbai: Reigning champions Fleetfooters FC moved a step closer to the defence of their title as they breezed past Tiger Foundation by a comfortable 3-0 to progress to their third consecutive final of the

4th Borivali Premier Football League (BPFL) – 2019, organised under the auspices of MDFA by the Borivali Sports Foundation and played at the St. Francis D’Assisi High School ground, Borivali (West).

In the semi-finals, Fleetfooters showed good understanding and coordination as they dominated play throughout to knock the fight out of Tiger Foundation and charge to victory. Prolific goal scorer Keenan Pereira netted a brace of goals and Dhawal Waghela got one to complete the big win.

Earlier, in the first semi-final, Milan Club got the better of Maryland United by a 6-5 margin via the tie-breaker after full time ended in a 1-1 draw. Sunny Thakur scored for Milan Club and Calvin Pereira netted the equalizer for Maryland United,

In the tie-breaker, Sunny Thakur, Amey Bhatkal, Ankit Dalvi, Elton Quadros and Yash Trimbarkkar successfully converted for Milan Club while Oneil D’Souza, Calvin Pereira, Hekmat Singh and Colin Abranches scored for Maryland United.

Results: Semis: Milan Club 6 (Sunny Thakur 2, Amey Bhatkal, Ankit Dalvi, Elton Quadros, Yash Trimbarkkar) beat Maryland United 5 (Calvin Pereira 2, Oneil D’Souza, Hekmat Singh, Colin Abranches). Fleetfooters FC 3 (Keenan Pereira 2, Dhawal Waghela) beat Tiger Foundation 0.