 'F**k Off Mitchell': Fans At Wankhede Stadium Cuss New Zealand Batter On Day 1 Of 3rd Test vs Team India; Video
Daryl Mitchell was one of the two batters to score a half-century for New Zealand on day 1 in Mumbai.

Aakash SinghUpdated: Friday, November 01, 2024, 08:04 PM IST
article-image

The crowd at the Wankhede Stadium were seen cussing New Zealand batter Daryl Mitchell, who top-scored for their side on day one of the third and final Test against India in Mumbai. In a video surfaced on social media on November 1, Friday, fans were seen swearing at the classy right-handed batter, chanting 'F**k off Mitchell.'

Video: Virat Kohli Shattered As Risky Single Attempt Results In Run-Out In Mumbai Test vs New...
The medium pace-bowling all-rounder has built a reputation for performing against India in recent times. Mitchell struck two hundreds against India last year during the 2023 World Cup and most notably one during the semi-final against the hosts at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. On day one of the third Test in Mumbai, Mitchell scored a gritty 82 to take the Kiwis to a competitive 235.

As a result, the fans gave out the below reaction:

Ravindra Jadeja's five-wicket haul limits New Zealand to 235 after India lose a crucial toss:

Meanwhile, India once again lost an important toss as Black Caps captain Tom Latham chose to bat first. Akash Deep got the first wicket of Devon Conway, trapping him lbw from around the wicket angle. The bedrock of New Zealand's 235 was the 87-run stand between Will Young (71) and Daryl Mitchell (82), while Latham and Glenn Phillips also come up with small contributions.

For India, Ravindra Jadeja was the pick of the bowlers with a fifer, while Washington Sundar picked up four wickets. Before losing Kohli, India also lost Rohit Sharma, Yashasvi Jaiswal, and Siraj, slipping from a comfortable 78/1 to 84/4. The hosts trail by 149 runs heading into day two in Mumbai.

