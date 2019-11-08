Five stats to watch out from Bayern Munich vs Borussia Dortmund

Bayern Munich host their oldest rival Borussia Dortmund for their first German Clasico of the Bundesliga at Allianz Arena on Saturday.

The visitors currently enjoy the second place with 19 points, one ahead the fourth-placed Munich who are without a regular coach after Niko Kovac was sacked last week after a 5-1 drubbing at the hands of Eintracht Frankfurt.

Bayern under Interim manager Hans-Dieter Flick secured their round of 16 spot in the champions league after they blanked Olympiacos FC 2-0 at home.

On the other hand Borussia Dortmund will be inspired by their previous two victories, as Lucie Favren's eneded Wolfsburg's unbeaten run with a 3-0 win at Westfalenstadion last week.

Dortmund also edged out Inter Milan 3-2 in their Group F meeting in the Uefa Champions League. The Germans were tottering at 2-0 in the first-half, but Achraf Hakimi's brace and Julian Brandt'[s strike helped them to bounceback at move to the second place with seven points, one behind leader Barcelona.

Both teams will meet for the 125th time in overall competitions with Bayern winning on most occasions with 58 wins. Let us look at some of the stats related to Bayern vs Dortmund Bundesliga clash:

1. Robert Lewandowski is the first player in Bundesliga history to score a goal on each of the first 10 matchdays of a season, bagging 14 in total. The record after Matchday 11 is 15 from Gerd Müller in 1968/69.

2. Bayern have won each of their last five Bundesliga home games against Dortmund. The record champions have scored at least four goals in each of the last four.

3. The Munich club have already conceded 16 league goals this season, which is the most after 10 games since 2008/09 under Jürgen Klinsmann.

4. Marco Reus has 10 goals and six assists in 25 competitive matches against Bayern. No player has scored more Bundesliga goals against Manuel Neuer than the BVB captain (six).

5. Borussia have kept clean sheets in their last three Bundesliga games for the first time since August/September 2017.

Let us look at how both the teams line-up:

Bayern Munich: Manuel Neuer -Parvard, Martinez, Alaba, Davies-Kimmich Goretzika-Gnabry, Muller, Coman- Lewandowski.

Borussia Dortmund: Roman Burki-Piszczek, Akanji, Hummels, Guerrerio-Witsel, Weigl- Hakimi, Brandt, Hazard-Alacer.

When and where is the match?

Bayern Munich vs Borussia Dortmund match is on November 9 at Allianz Arena Stadium.

Where to watch the match in India?

Bayern Munich vs Borussia Dortmund will be broadcasted on Star Sports at 11 pm and will also be available on Hotstar for online users.