Fitness boost for Manchester United as Cavani, Varane and Lingard return to training

Manchester United trio Edinson Cavani, Raphael Varane and Jesse Lingard have returne to training ahead of the club’s Champions League match against Young Boys — although the trio are not expected to feature on Wednesday night.

Manchester United’s win over Villarreal last time out booked their place in the knockout stages and made sure they topped Champions League Group F.

Speaking on Tuesday, interim manager Ralf Rangnick said: “They (Cavani and Varane) cannot play tomorrow (Wednesday) but they were part of training today. Edi even yesterday, Rapha the first time.

“I expect them both in full training next week. They are both top players. It is also about sustainability. It would be great to have them as soon as possible, but obviously for the rest of season.”

Published on: Wednesday, December 08, 2021, 09:51 AM IST