'First Time Mauka Mila Vote Daalun': Manu Bhaker Casts Her Vote In Jhajjar For Haryana Elections 2024; Video

Manu Bhaker. | (Image Credits: Twitter)

Indian Olympic medallist Manu Bhaker has cast her vote in Jhajjar in the ongoing Haryana elections as she stressed on the need for everyone to do it and choose who they think is best to represent their country. The youngster said she was excited to vote for the first time and is glad to have had it completed.

The 22-year-old has been the talk of the town since winning two bronze medals in the Paris Olympics this year. Bhaker won a bronze in the women's 10m Air Pistol event and created history by becoming the first Indian female shooter to clinch an Olympic medal. Later, she won bronze in the mixed team 10m Air Pistol event alongside Sarabjot Singh.

#WATCH | On casting her first vote, Olympic medalist Manu Bhaker says, "Being the youth of this country, it is our responsibility to cast our vote for the most favourable candidate. Small steps lead to big goals... I voted for the first time..." https://t.co/806sYLcpoe pic.twitter.com/vQ5j4m7fFB — ANI (@ANI) October 5, 2024

Speaking to ANI, she stated:

"I think it's the responsibility of every youth in this country and whoever they think is the best candidate, they should cast their vote. I feel us taking small steps will carry us to bigger goals. As far as development is concerned, it's up to us who we choose and that person goes further and achieves whatever everyone wants. It's the first time I got an opportunity to vote, so I was excited. I'm glad it's done."

"Brand ambassador and a youth icon for voting" - Manu Bhaker's father

Manu Bhaker's father Ram Kishan Bhaker hailed his daughter for taking the step to vote and feels it's better to do it now than curse the government a few years later.

"Manu is the brand ambassador and a youth icon for voting. She had to come. We vote in every election. How will our village develop if we do not vote... I would request everyone to come out and vote. It's better to come out today than to curse the government for the next five years."