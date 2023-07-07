'First Man To Score Test Ton...': Mitchell Marsh Hilarious Response Leaves Journalists In Splits

During a press conference at Headingley's press box, Australian all-rounder Mitchell Marsh reflected on his journey back to the Test scene after a four-year absence. Marsh expressed that there were moments when he doubted whether he would have the opportunity to return. However, he made a stunning comeback on the first day of the third Ashes Test against England in Leeds. Stepping in to replace the injured Cameron Green, Marsh played a crucial role in repairing Australia's innings. He showcased his aggressive batting skills by smashing an impressive 118 runs after the team had lost four wickets in the opening session.

He's got runs and jokes

After the day's play, when asked about his memorable innings, Marsh humorously remarked that, as an understudy, he became the "first man to score an Ashes hundred on a UK holiday." This lighthearted comment elicited a burst of laughter from the journalists present in the press box at Headingley.

"I mean, it's always a bit of a surprise and very unfortunate for Greeny (Cameron Green). He has a very minor hamstring injury. It feels like i've been his understudy for a years now in a lot of tours. We have a great squad mentality in this group. On a long tour you always get a chance at some stage, I just wanted to stay ready. I'm the first man to score a Test ton on a UK holiday," Marsh joked during a press conference on Thursday.

Great hostile crowd

Mitchell Marsh shared his thoughts on the enthusiastic reception that Australia receives from the crowd in Leeds, specifically mentioning the lively atmosphere created by the spectators in Headingley's West Stand. Marsh described the crowd in this area as being "a bit loose," implying that they are passionate and vibrant in their support. He expressed his fondness for their energy and even jokingly expressed his desire to spend a day with them, indicating his appreciation for the enthusiastic fans in Leeds.

"I think the Headingley crowd, especially in the West Stand, can get pretty loose. I would love to do a day out in the West Stand. I think I'd fit right in. The boo-ings is the booing, it's part of the Ashes. Bring it on," he added.