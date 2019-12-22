First ISO certified sports complex

Mumbai: Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Smarak Samiti Juhu Mumbai has been awarded as Maharashtra's first ISO 9001:2015 certified multi-sports complex for its quality management system.

The certificate awarding ceremony was felicitated at Prabodhankar Thackarey Krida Sankul Shahaji Raje Marg Vile Parle in the presence of Samiti’s President Mr. Arvind Prabhoo, Secretary Dr. Mohan Rane, Treasurer Dr. Pushpa Ramesh Prabhoo, Executive Head Pritam Keskar and entire staff of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Smarak Samiti. The certificate was awarded by Prakash Tikare Business head of Indian continent of DNV GL.