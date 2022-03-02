First football casualties Russia-Ukraine war: Sapylo, Martynenko die in combat with Russian forces

Football's global players association FIFPRO has announced two Ukrainian footballers have died defending their country following Russia's invasion.

The International Federation of Professional Footballers has confirmed Vitalii Sapylo, 21, and Dmytro Martynenko, 25, lost their lives in combat and have become the first football casualties of the war.

A FIFPRO statement read: 'Our thoughts are with the families, friends and team-mates of young Ukrainian footballers Vitalii Sapylo and Dmytro Martynenko, football's first reported losses in this war. May they both rest in peace.'

Sapylo was a goalkeeper who was part of third-division side Karpaty Lviv's youth team and joined the Ukrainian army as a tank commander but is said to have died defending the capital Kyiv last Friday, reports the Daily Mail.

His club Karpaty Lviv labelled him a 'hero' after announcing he had been killed in battle.

Martynenko played for second-division side FC Gostomel and died alongside his mother after Russian bombs hit his home in an apartment block in the capital.

Professional skier Yevhen Malyshev was also killed while fighting in an attempt to stop Putin's forces from advancing.

The 20-year-old was part of his country's junior team but put his career in sport to the side two years ago to serve in the military.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Wednesday, March 02, 2022, 03:30 PM IST