Finnish T20 League: GHC vs HCC Paytm first game fantasy prediction

The 10th match of the Finnish T20 league will be played between Helsinki CC and Greater Helsinki CC on June 13, 1.00 pm at Kerava National Cricket Ground, Kerava.

Greater Helsinki CC hasn’t had a good start to the competition as they lost both of their opening games.

Helsinki CC, on the other hand, had a great start to their campaign as they won both of their opening games and will look to continue their winning streak.

Here are some details of GHC vs HCC fantasy team predictions:

Probable XI: GHC

Ziaur Rehman, Choudhary- Shahzad Shabbir, Asad Ljaz, Ghulfam Nazir, Abdullah Attiqe, Naveed Shahid, Adnan Ahmad, Kashif Muhammad, Sohail Amin, Rizwan Ali, Aitzaz Hussain

Top Key Picks for GHC -

Ziaur Rehman, Ghulfam Nazir, Abdullah Attiqe, Naveed Shahid, Kashif Muhammad, Sohail Amin

Ziaur Rehman is one the team’s key player with both with the bat and ball and is necessary pick in your fantasy team.

Probable XI: HCC

Ghulam Abbas Butt, Khalid Rahman Mangal, Abdul Ahad Qureshi, Aniketh Pushthay, Zakiullah Kamal, Akhil Arjunan, Abdul Wahid Qureshi, Faheem Nellancheri, Adnan Syed, Obaidullah Sadiqui, Karthik Pavan Vurubandi

Top Key Picks HCC -

Akhil Arjunan, Ghulam Abbas Butt, Khalid Rahman Mangal, Obaidullah Sadiqui, Zakiullah Kamal

Khalid Rahman Mangal is the key batsman for HCC and had a decent start to the tournament.

Zakiullah Kamal is the team’s key all-rounder and can be a very good pick for small and grand leagues.

Suggested Paytm First Games Fantasy Team

WK - Abdullah Attiqe

Batsman - Ghulfam Nazir, Asad Ljaz, Khalid Rahman

All Rounder - Ziaur Rehman, Aniketh Pushthay, Zakiullah Kamal

Bowler - Sohail Amin, Naveed Shahid, Akhil Arjunan, Obaidullah Sadiqui

Best Captain Picks - Ziaur Rehman, Khalid Rahman Mangal, Zakiullah Kamal

Best Vice Captain Picks - Zakiullah Kamal, Abdullah Attiqe, Sohail Amin

