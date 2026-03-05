Finn Allen Hails Bowlers After Dominant New Zealand Win Over South Africa In T20 World Cup Semifinal | ANI

Kolkata: New Zealand opener Finn Allen praised his team’s bowlers for setting up a commanding victory in the T20 World Cup semifinal, saying their early breakthroughs laid the foundation for a memorable performance in a high-pressure knockout match.

Allen, who played a sensational innings at the top of the order, said the bowlers were instrumental in establishing control from the start.

“First of all, it was an extremely impressive start from our bowlers,” he said after the match. “They set the game up for us. Taking early wickets against a strong batting lineup like South Africa’s was crucial.”

The New Zealand attack struck early and never allowed South Africa to build momentum, restricting them to a manageable total. Allen credited the team’s preparation, particularly the recent series against India, for helping the players adapt quickly to the conditions.

“I think it shows the importance of the India series we played before the World Cup,” Allen said. “We had five games on black-soil pitches, and that experience helped us understand these conditions better. As a team, we really rise to big occasions and are prepared to fight to the end.”

The semifinal was played at Eden Gardens in Kolkata, a venue Allen is likely to return to during the Indian Premier League as part of the Kolkata Knight Riders setup. He admitted it was a special experience performing at what could soon become a familiar ground.

“It was actually my first time playing in Kolkata,” he said. “Obviously, it’s nice to get a feel for the wicket here. The last game against India helped me understand the surface a bit, and that experience definitely helped going into this match.”

Allen’s partnership with Tim Seifert proved decisive during the chase. Seifert launched an aggressive assault in the early overs, allowing Allen to settle into his rhythm before accelerating.

“Tim started brilliantly,” Allen said. “He put their bowlers under pressure early, which made it easier for me to settle in. My role was just to support him—if the ball was in my area I tried to hit it for four or six, and if not I took singles and kept the strike rotating.”

Seifert’s aggressive stroke play allowed Allen to build his innings steadily before unleashing a series of attacking shots.

“He’s been in incredible form throughout the tournament,” Allen added. “Watching him bat from the other end is like having the best seat in the house.”

Allen acknowledged that batting conditions improved slightly as the match progressed, with dew playing a part and the pitch becoming easier to play on.

“The ball came on a bit better later in the innings,” he said. “The wicket was slightly tricky early with the new ball, but once we got through that phase we felt we could stay positive and keep the pressure on.”

Despite the magnitude of the occasion—a World Cup semifinal—Allen said he tried to keep his approach simple and avoid overthinking.

“I didn’t really think about the situation too much,” he said. “We just try to keep things simple: react to what’s coming at us, play straight early and use the power when the opportunity comes.”

The victory was particularly satisfying given South Africa’s impressive run in the tournament.

“They’ve been one of the strongest teams in the competition,” Allen said. “They’ve got tall, fast bowlers and a powerful batting lineup, so beating them on this stage gives us a lot of confidence.”

With the final approaching, Allen said the team would focus on recovering quickly and preparing for a new challenge.

“Whoever we face—India or England—we’ll be ready,” he said. “We’ve built great momentum, but the final is a new game and we’ll have to start again.”