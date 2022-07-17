Finished?: Netizens left heartbroken after Virat Kohli is dismissed cheaply against England in 3rd ODI

Netizens were left disappointed after Virat Kohli once again failed to perform in the series-deciding third ODI on Sunday, July 17.

Kohli was caught in the slips by Jos Buttler off Reece Topley for a 22-ball 17.

The former India captain's form is one raging topic in the cricketing world and ahead of the upcoming T20 World Cup later this year, debates over his place in the playing 11 have gained momentum.

Several bigwigs of Indian cricket including Kapil Dev, feel that the clock is ticking for Virat while many others believe that the talismanic India batter deserves more chances before the final call.

Saddened Twitterati took to social media to voice their views.

Here are a few reactions

