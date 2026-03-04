'Finished It Before We Could Settle In': Sachin Tendulkar Hails Finn Allen's Record-Breaking Innings In T20 WC26 Semi-Final

Finn Allen had the entire cricketing community raving after his record breaking century in the semi-final against South Africa on Wednesday. Allen's 33-ball effort is the fastest in T20 World Cups, powering New Zealand to the final. The knock caught the eye of Indian cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar, who was all praise for the Kiwi opener.

"Semi-finals usually keep you on the edge of your seat. Today, Finn Allen finished it before we could settle in! What a game!" Sachin wrote in a post on X.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Finn Allen smashed the fastest century in T20I history in a display of brutal hitting at the Eden Gardens on Wednesday. Chasing 170 to seal a place in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Final, the Kiwi batter stroked a 33-ball century to power his side home with ease. Allen breaks former India captain Rohit Sharma's record, who held it for 9 years with his 35-ball effort vs Sri Lanka in 2017.

Allen, who will be turning up for Kolkata Knight Riders in another three weeks' time, smashed 10 fours and 8 sixes to finish an incredible chase of 170 in just 12.5 overs, leaving entire South African team dumbfounded.

The century, fastest ever across all editions of T20 World Cup, was an exhibition of brute power hitting that Eden Gardens has ever witnessed.