 'Fingers Crossed': Rohit Sharma Provides Update On His Availability For Perth Test Against Australia
e-Paper Get App
HomeSports'Fingers Crossed': Rohit Sharma Provides Update On His Availability For Perth Test Against Australia

'Fingers Crossed': Rohit Sharma Provides Update On His Availability For Perth Test Against Australia

If Rohit does miss the opening test of the series, Jasprit Bumrah is expected to lead the team.

Suraj AlvaUpdated: Monday, November 04, 2024, 09:36 AM IST
article-image
Image: X

Following the embarrising whitewash at home against New Zealand, Team India next travel to Australia for the Border Gavaskar series. However, Rohit Sharma's availability for the opening test has come under scanner after his announcement.

Following the third and final test, Rohit Sharma was asked about his availability for the Perth test, Rohit Sharma said, "Right now, I am not too sure whether I'll be going, but let's see. Fingers crossed". The Perth Test is slated to begin on November 22, 2024. If Rohit does misses the opening test of the series, Jasprit Bumrah is expected to lead the team.

India Looking to Repeat History in Australia

Rohit Sharma and Co will be looking to repeat the same when they face off against Pat Cummins's Australia in the first Test from November 21. India's warm-up match against India A before the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Australia was cancelled.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai: 'Merit, Loyalty Not Rewarded, I See Congress' Doom,' Says BJP Leader Ravi Raja
Mumbai: 'Merit, Loyalty Not Rewarded, I See Congress' Doom,' Says BJP Leader Ravi Raja
Sensex Shrinks By 1000 Points, Nifty In Red As Indian Markets Bleed On Monday
Sensex Shrinks By 1000 Points, Nifty In Red As Indian Markets Bleed On Monday
CG Police Constable Admit Card 2024 To Be Out Today At cgpolice.gov.in, Know Know How To Download, Direct Link Here
CG Police Constable Admit Card 2024 To Be Out Today At cgpolice.gov.in, Know Know How To Download, Direct Link Here
Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Deputy CM Ajit Pawar Finds Baramati Tough Nut To Crack
Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Deputy CM Ajit Pawar Finds Baramati Tough Nut To Crack

Instead, the team will focus on training sessions, including net sessions at WACA in Perth. The series will kick off on November 22 in Perth, followed by Tests in Adelaide, Brisbane, Melbourne, and Sydney. Rohit Sharma will lead the team.

This will be the Border-Gavaskar series which will consist of 5 Tests in Perth, Adelaide, Brisbane, Melbourne & Sydney. The second Test, scheduled for December 6-10 at Adelaide Oval, will be a day-night affair under the lights.

Before the second Test in Adelaide from December 6-10, which is a pink-ball affair, the India senior team will play a two-day day/night pink ball game at the Manuka Oval in Canberra on November 30 and December 1 against Prime Minister's XI, to prepare for the main fixture.

India's squad for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy

Rohit Sharma (C), Jasprit Bumrah (VC), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant (WK), Sarfaraz Khan, Dhruv Jurel (WK), R Ashwin, R Jadeja, Mohd. Siraj, Akash Deep, Prasidh Krishna, Harshit Rana, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Huge Crash! Alex Albon's Williams Car Left In Mangled Ruins After Colliding With Barriers During...

Huge Crash! Alex Albon's Williams Car Left In Mangled Ruins After Colliding With Barriers During...

WTC Scenarios: Here's How Team India Can Reach The Final Despite 3-0 Series Defeat To New Zealand

WTC Scenarios: Here's How Team India Can Reach The Final Despite 3-0 Series Defeat To New Zealand

Rishabh Pant: The Most Critical Cog in The Indian Batting Wheel

Rishabh Pant: The Most Critical Cog in The Indian Batting Wheel

'Cause Of Concern Without A Doubt': Rohit Sharma Candid In Batters' Performance vs NZ Ahead Of...

'Cause Of Concern Without A Doubt': Rohit Sharma Candid In Batters' Performance vs NZ Ahead Of...

'Jahan Doosron Ke Liye Gaddha Khoda Tha': Harbhajan Singh Unhappy With Spin-Friendly Pitches After...

'Jahan Doosron Ke Liye Gaddha Khoda Tha': Harbhajan Singh Unhappy With Spin-Friendly Pitches After...