'Fingers Crossed': Rohit Sharma Provides Update On His Availability For Perth Test Against Australia

Following the embarrising whitewash at home against New Zealand, Team India next travel to Australia for the Border Gavaskar series. However, Rohit Sharma's availability for the opening test has come under scanner after his announcement.

Following the third and final test, Rohit Sharma was asked about his availability for the Perth test, Rohit Sharma said, "Right now, I am not too sure whether I'll be going, but let's see. Fingers crossed". The Perth Test is slated to begin on November 22, 2024. If Rohit does misses the opening test of the series, Jasprit Bumrah is expected to lead the team.

India Looking to Repeat History in Australia

Rohit Sharma and Co will be looking to repeat the same when they face off against Pat Cummins's Australia in the first Test from November 21. India's warm-up match against India A before the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Australia was cancelled.

Instead, the team will focus on training sessions, including net sessions at WACA in Perth. The series will kick off on November 22 in Perth, followed by Tests in Adelaide, Brisbane, Melbourne, and Sydney. Rohit Sharma will lead the team.

This will be the Border-Gavaskar series which will consist of 5 Tests in Perth, Adelaide, Brisbane, Melbourne & Sydney. The second Test, scheduled for December 6-10 at Adelaide Oval, will be a day-night affair under the lights.

Before the second Test in Adelaide from December 6-10, which is a pink-ball affair, the India senior team will play a two-day day/night pink ball game at the Manuka Oval in Canberra on November 30 and December 1 against Prime Minister's XI, to prepare for the main fixture.

India's squad for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy

Rohit Sharma (C), Jasprit Bumrah (VC), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant (WK), Sarfaraz Khan, Dhruv Jurel (WK), R Ashwin, R Jadeja, Mohd. Siraj, Akash Deep, Prasidh Krishna, Harshit Rana, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar.