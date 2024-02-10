‘Finding It Perplexing’: Irfan Pathan Indirectly Slams Ishan Kishan For Not Playing Domestic Cricket While Being Fit Enough To Practice

Irfan Pathan and Ishan Kishan | Credits: Twitter

Former Team India all-rounder-turned-cricket commentator Irfan Pathan has indirectly slammed Ishan Kishan for his absence from competitive cricket following his break from the sport due to mental fatigue.

Ishan Kishan has been out of action since December 2023 after he withdrew from India Test squad ahead of the two-match series against South Africa. He wasn't also included three-match T20I series against Proteas and the ongoing five-match T20I series against England.

Ishan Kishan is not part of Jharkhand team in the ongoing Ranji Trophy match against Haryana in Jamshedpur. India head coach Rahul Dravid stressed that team management wants Ishan to play domestic cricket before return to national side.

Taking to his X handle (formerly Twitter), Irfan Pathan indirectly questioned Ishan Kishan for not playing domestic cricket and instead being fit for practice.

"Finding it perplexing how someone can be fit enough to practice but not play domestic cricket. How does this even make sense?" former Indian all-rounder wrote.

Finding it perplexing how someone can be fit enough to practice but not play domestic cricket. How does this even make sense? — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) February 10, 2024

For unversed, Ishan Kishan started practicing with Mumbai Indians skipper Hardik Pandya and Lucknow Super Giants all-rounder Krunal Pandya at Kiran More Academy in Baroda. Kiran More himself confirmed that Indian wicketkeeper-batter started his training for return at his academy.

This has raised several eyebrows, questioning his commitment to national team. Since Ishan Kishan remained unavailable for the England Test series, Dhruv Jurel was added to the squad as a backup wicketkeeper for KS Bharat. Bharat didn't perform well in the first two Tests of the series as he scored just 92 runs at an average of 23 across four innings.