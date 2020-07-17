'Finally some good news': Rohit Sharma after Real Madrid lift 34th La Liga trophy

Real Madrid have dethroned Barcelona from the top, who suffered a disappointing 1-2 defeat against Osasuna in their La Liga fixture last night.

The defeat left Barca on 79 points, seven behind Real Madrid with one game left.

This is Madrid’s first league title since the 2016-17 season, and the second under the stewardship of manager Zinedine Zidane. Just like in 2017, Real have managed to stop bitter rivals Barca from completing a hat-trick of league titles. The side from the capital has now won the league 34 times, as compared to Barcelona’s 26 titles.

Earlier, Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane said that "my players are the best" and they all deserve to win the Ballon d'Or.

"I think my players are the best. Karim has been performing very well for many years, but as always, only one player can win the Ballon d'Or and everyone can have their opinions. If you ask me whether my players deserve it, I think they all do," the club's official website quoted Zidane as saying.

The Zidane-led side has displayed an amazing form since the resumption of La Liga following the coronavirus-enforced break. The club has won all their nine games after returning to action.