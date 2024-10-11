'FINAL BOSS ENGAGED': The Rock Posts Cryptic Message For Roman Reigns & Cody Rhodes Ahead of SmackDown

Image: X

The Rock has fired a major warning to WWE champion Cody Rhodes and Original Tribal Chief Roman Reigns ahead of the latest episode of the Smackdown. The Final Boss surprised everyone by making an unexpected appearance at WWE Bad Blood. In the closing moments of the show, he interrupted Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes’ celebration, sending a clear warning to both.

The Rock took to Twitter to share a video of his return at Bad Blood, declaring, "The show ain’t over until the Final Boss says it’s over." He emphasized the unique connection he shares with the fans, saying, “There’s no business like show business, and there’s no connection stronger and more electrifying than that of the people and the people’s champ. You can FEEL the MANA. FINAL BOSS. ENGAGED. See ya down the road.”

Earlier this year, The Rock delivered one of the most memorable comebacks of his career during the lead-up to WrestleMania 40. He teamed up with Roman Reigns to face off against Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins in a thrilling tag team match on Night 1, where The Rock pinned Cody, securing the win for The Bloodline.

However, in the main event of Night 2, despite The Final Boss trying to assist Roman, Cody managed to dethrone him, becoming the Undisputed WWE Champion. After this shocking turn of events, The Final Boss took a hiatus but promised he would return for Cody when the time was right.

Will Rock join Solo's team?

Fans eagerly awaited The Rock's next move. As of now, The Rock has not been announced for this Friday’s WWE SmackDown. Many fans speculate that his surprise appearance at WWE Bad Blood might have been a one-off. However, there are whispers that he could make another appearance as soon as November’s WWE Survivor Series.

Solo has ominously hinted that The Rock’s return at Bad Blood was “part of the plan.” This opens up the possibility that The Rock could join Solo’s team, setting the stage for an official turn against Reigns as we head towards WWE WrestleMania 41.