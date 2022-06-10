FIH Pro League hockey, India vs Belgium: When and Where to watch in India; Live on TV and online

India hockey players celebrate a goal during their Asia Cup match | Pic: Twitter

The Indian men's hockey team will return to FIH Pro League action when they take on the Olympic champions Belgium in a crucial two-legged contest on June 11 and 12 at Sportcentrum Wilrijkse Plein.

Currently placed second on the pool table with 27 points in 12 matches, the Indian team is coming off a successful home leg.

After starting their home leg with a 5-4 win and a 3-5 loss against Spain, the Indian team went on to secure match points against every team they played against—Argentina (2-2 (1-3 SO) and 4-3), England (3-3 (3-2 SO) and 4-3) and Germany (3-0 and 3-1).

The last time both teams faced each other was during the 2020 Tokyo Olympics semifinal where India lost 2-5 and Belgium went on to win the Olympic gold.

Belgium are also tied at the same points (27 points in 12 matches) but are placed third in the pool table due to a lesser goal difference compared to India.

When: June 11 (Saturday)

Where to Watch: Star Sports Select 1, Star Sports Select 1 HD

Live Streaming: Hotstar app

Timing: 5:30 pm onwards IST