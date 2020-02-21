FIH Pro League: Fighting India lose to holders Australia

India fought hard before losing 3-4 to defending champions Australia in their first match of the two-leg FIH Pro League encounter here on Friday.

Making their debut in the second season of the FIH Pro League, the Indians displayed their potential by claiming five points from a possible six against the Netherlands before claiming another three in a stunning 2-1 victory over Belgium, the reigning World and European champions. The Red Lions bounced back with a 3-2 win in the second match.

But the hosts were made to toil hard by the world no.2 Australia before eventually losing the match in a close encounter.