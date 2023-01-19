e-Paper Get App
FIH Men's Hockey World Cup 2023: Akashdeep scores twice as India beat Wales to set up crossover match vs NZ

Akashdeep Singh scored two field goals while Shamsher and Harmanpreet Singh netted through penalty corners to help India outclass Wales 4-2.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, January 19, 2023, 09:19 PM IST
Akashdeep Singh starred for the hosts as India beat debutants Wales 3-2 in their final Pool D match at the FIH Men's Hockey World Cup 2023 on Thursday.

The Men in Blue will now face New Zealand in a crossover match to seal their place in the quarterfinals from Pool D. Both England and India are tied on 7 points from 3 games but the former leads the Pool due to a superior goal difference.

The top team from each pool automatically qualifies for the quarterfinals while the second team goes into the crossover stage.

Akashdeep Singh scored two field goals in the 32nd and 45th minutes after Shamsher Singh netted through a penalty to help India outclass the Welsh, who scored through Furlong Gareth and Draper Jacob.

