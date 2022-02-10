FIH Hockey Pro League: Dutch, Indian federations to seek alternate dates

Mumbai: With the Netherlands women's team deciding not to travel to Bhubaneswar for their upcoming double-header against India in the FIH Hockey Pro League in Bhubaneswar, the FIH has invited both the federations to work on finding alternate dates for the matches.

In case the two federations -- Dutch Hockey Association (KNHB) and Hockey India -- agree on alternate dates, India will be awarded points for the two matches.

"We can confirm that the Dutch Hockey Association (KNHB) has informed FIH that their medical committee has issued a negative advice for intercontinental travel. Following this advice, KNHB has announced that the Dutch women's team will not travel to Bhubaneswar, India, for the upcoming FIH Hockey Pro League scheduled on 19 and 20 February 2022," the FIH informed in a statement.

"As always in such cases, FIH has invited both National Associations - KNHB and Hockey India - to try to find alternative dates," it said.

The FIH said it will follow the rules related to a team withdrawing from the event.

"In the event of a team withdrawing, the following applies 1. the opponent will be awarded two victories and therefore six points; 2. The withdrawing team will have to pay financial compensation for the costs and the loss of income generated by their non-participation," an FIH spokesperson said.

"We do hope that an alternative can be found, for the benefit of both National Associations, FIH and the FIH Hockey Pro League."

Published on: Thursday, February 10, 2022, 07:38 PM IST