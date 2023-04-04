Fighting dirty: Amir Khan, former British boxing champion, suspended for doping

Amir Khan, a retired British boxer, has received a two-year ban from all sports after testing positive for a banned substance. This occurred after his final fight, marking the end of his career. Khan, a former light-welterweight world champion and Olympic silver medalist, was found to have used an anabolic agent called ostarine after losing to Kell Brook in Manchester in February 2022.

The announcement of the ban was made by UK Anti-Doping on Tuesday. It serves as a major blow to the boxer who had previously enjoyed a successful career. Khan's positive test for ostarine signifies a violation of the World Anti-Doping Agency's (WADA) regulations.

The substance is classified as a selective androgen receptor modulator (SARM) and is prohibited for use in sports. It is known to enhance muscle growth and improve performance, making it a popular choice for athletes seeking an edge in their respective fields.

Khan has accepted the ban and apologized for his actions, expressing his regret and acknowledging the mistake he made. He has also announced that he will retire from professional boxing, citing his desire to avoid any further negative impact on the sport he loves.

The boxer's reputation has taken a hit due to this incident, but he remains a celebrated figure in the sport, having achieved great success in his career.

One of the best British boxers of his era, Khan retired with a record of 34-6, though the independent panel has disqualified his result from the fight against Brook.