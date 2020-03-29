FIFATV to broadcast Brazil vs France 1986 World Cup classic at 9:30 pm IST

Looking on from the stands that day was Pele himself, who described what he saw as “the match of the century”.

The 1-1 scoreline did not do events justice. Despite the searing heat of Guadalajara and with no water breaks available to them, the two sides served up a feast of attacking, end-to-end football, showcasing their skill and indefatigable spirit.

The summary

Brazil 1-1 France (aet, France win 4-3 on penalties)

21 June 1986

Guadalajara (Mexico), Estadio Jalisco

⚽️ Brazil (Careca 17’) France (Michel Platini 40’)

Brazil: Carlos, Josimar, Julio Cesar, Edinho (c), Branco, Alemao, Elzo, Junior (Silas, 91’), Socrates, Muller (Zico, 72’), Careca

France: Joel Bats, Manuel Amoros, Maxime Bossis, Patrick Battiston, Thierry Tusseau, Alain Giresse (Jean-Marc Ferreri, 84’), Jean Tigana, Luis Fernandez, Michel Platini (c), Yannick Stopyra, Dominique Rocheteau (Bruno Bellone, 99’)

The stakes

It was the seventh time the two countries had met and only their second world-finals encounter, after A Seleçao’s 5-2 win at Sweden 1958. Mexico 1986 was the last chance for two outstanding generations of players at the peak of their powers to win the World Cup.

On one side was a flamboyantly gifted Brazil side led by the likes of Socrates and Zico and harbouring dreams of lifting the Trophy for the first time in 16 years. And on the other were the reigning European champions and their famous carré magique ('magic square'), the quartet formed by Platini, Tigana, Giresse and Fernandez, one of the finest midfield units on the planet.

The Brazilians had been in imperious form in the group phase, winning all three of their games before crushing Poland 4-0 in the round of 16. The French had encountered few problems themselves en route to the last eight, dropping just the one point, in a 1-1 draw with the Soviet Union, and then easing past Italy in the last 16.