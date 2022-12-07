FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022: Full list of Quarterfinal Matches, Dates, Timings, Where to watch; Live on TV and online

With the Round of 16 of the FIFA World Cup 2022 coming to an end, fands were treated to some thrilling and high-scoring games which saw a few brilliant goals being scored.
The remaining team will now move in the quarterfinal stage starting from December 9. The last-8 round will mouthwatering clashes with Argentina taking on The Netherlands and England locking horns with defending champs France
Here is the schedule of the matches in the Last-8
Fri— December 9: Croatia vs Brazil 8:30PM, Education City Stadium
Sat— December 10: Netherlands vs Argentina 12:30AM, Lusail Stadium
Sat— December 10: Morocco vs Portugal 8:30PM, Al Thumama Stadium
Sun— December 11: England vs France 12:30AM, Al Bayt Stadium
WHERE TO WATCH
On Television: Sports18
Online: JioCinema app (iOS & Android).
JioCinema is now available across Jio, Vi, Airtel and BSNL subscribers
Operators
Tata Play: 488 (SD), 487 (HD)
Airtel Digital: 293 (SD), 294 (HD)
JioTV+: 262 (SD), 261 (HD)
Sun Direct: 505 (SD), 983 (HD)
Dish TV: 644 (SD), 643 (HD)
D2H: 666 (HD)
