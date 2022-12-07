e-Paper Get App
FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022: Full list of Quarterfinal Matches, Dates, Timings, Where to watch; Live on TV and online

FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022: Full list of Quarterfinal Matches, Dates, Timings, Where to watch; Live on TV and online

The FIFA World Cup 2022 quarterfinal stage will kick off from December 9

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, December 07, 2022, 10:32 AM IST
article-image
Argentina captain Lionel Messi | Pic: Twitter
With the Round of 16 of the FIFA World Cup 2022 coming to an end, fands were treated to some thrilling and high-scoring games which saw a few brilliant goals being scored. 

The remaining team will now move in the quarterfinal stage starting from December 9. The last-8 round will mouthwatering clashes with Argentina taking on The Netherlands and England locking horns with defending champs France      

Here is the schedule of the matches in the Last-8

Fri— December 9: Croatia vs Brazil 8:30PM, Education City Stadium

Sat— December 10: Netherlands vs Argentina 12:30AM, Lusail Stadium

Sat— December 10: Morocco vs Portugal 8:30PM, Al Thumama Stadium

Sun— December 11: England vs France 12:30AM, Al Bayt Stadium

WHERE TO WATCH

On Television: Sports18

Online: JioCinema app (iOS & Android).

JioCinema is now available across Jio, Vi, Airtel and BSNL subscribers

Operators

Tata Play: 488 (SD), 487 (HD)

Airtel Digital: 293 (SD), 294 (HD)

JioTV+: 262 (SD), 261 (HD)

Sun Direct: 505 (SD), 983 (HD)

Dish TV: 644 (SD), 643 (HD)

D2H: 666 (HD)

For the latest updates, news, scores, and videos, fans can follow Sports18 on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and YouTube.

