e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsFIFA World Cup Qatar 2022: All you need to know about the Opening Ceremony, Who will perform, Time, When & Where

FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022: All you need to know about the Opening Ceremony, Who will perform, Time, When & Where

The first day of the event will start with a glitzy opening ceremony.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, November 17, 2022, 06:19 PM IST
article-image
Follow us on

The FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar is now just days away and the excitement and anticipation are beginning to set in among players as well as fans. 

The FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 kicks off on November 20 at 9:30 PM, with hosts Qatar facing Ecuador in the opening game.

The first day of the event will start with a glitzy opening ceremony. 

When is the opening ceremony?

The opening ceremony will take place on November 20 (Sunday).

What time is the opening ceremony?

The ceremony will kick off at 7:30 pm IST.

Where is it being held?

The ceremony will take place at Al Khor’s Al Bayt Stadium, with a capacity of around 60,000 people.

Who will be performing at the opening ceremony? 

BTS singer and K-Pop star Jung Kook will perform at the opening ceremony. Shakira, the singer of the famous 2010 World Cup song 'Waka Waka', has also been rumored to be performing, although there is no confirmation.

Read Also
FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022: When and where to watch; Live on TV and online
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

'Why you need that many breaks': Ravi Shastri on head coach Rahul Dravid being rested for NZ vs Ind...

'Why you need that many breaks': Ravi Shastri on head coach Rahul Dravid being rested for NZ vs Ind...

NZ vs IND 1st T20I: Team India gear up for limited-overs series against Kiwis, in pics

NZ vs IND 1st T20I: Team India gear up for limited-overs series against Kiwis, in pics

Aus vs Eng: Australia's Ashton Agar pulls off stunning save against England, watch

Aus vs Eng: Australia's Ashton Agar pulls off stunning save against England, watch

Aus vs Eng: Fan take stunning catch after Dawid Malan's six ends up in stands, watch

Aus vs Eng: Fan take stunning catch after Dawid Malan's six ends up in stands, watch

Sri Lanka batter Danushka Gunathilaka granted bail in alleged sexual assault case

Sri Lanka batter Danushka Gunathilaka granted bail in alleged sexual assault case