FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022: All you need to know about the Opening Ceremony, Who will perform, Time, When & Where

The FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar is now just days away and the excitement and anticipation are beginning to set in among players as well as fans.

The FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 kicks off on November 20 at 9:30 PM, with hosts Qatar facing Ecuador in the opening game.

The first day of the event will start with a glitzy opening ceremony.

When is the opening ceremony?

The opening ceremony will take place on November 20 (Sunday).

What time is the opening ceremony?

The ceremony will kick off at 7:30 pm IST.

Where is it being held?

The ceremony will take place at Al Khor’s Al Bayt Stadium, with a capacity of around 60,000 people.

Who will be performing at the opening ceremony?

BTS singer and K-Pop star Jung Kook will perform at the opening ceremony. Shakira, the singer of the famous 2010 World Cup song 'Waka Waka', has also been rumored to be performing, although there is no confirmation.