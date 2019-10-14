FIFA World Cup: Full house expected at Salt Lake

Kolkata: A huge number of spectators are expected to watch India take on Bangladesh in a Group E Asian Qualifiers match for the FIFA World Cup tie at the Salt Lake Stadium (officially known as Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan) here on Tuesday as all the tickets have been sold out days ahead of the clash.

The city, known for its football madness, is set to host the national team for the first time since 2011 when they beat Malaysia 3-2 in a friendly. The colossal Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan has a capacity of 65,000 and, according to ticket sales on the eve of the match, is expected to be packed to the rafters with all tickets sold out days in advance. "The demand for tickets have been massive since the day India held Qatar to a goalless draw. Now we are struggling to meet demands and even our commitments," an All India Football Federation (AIFF) source told IANS.