FIFA World Cup 2026: Outrage Grows As Senegal, Uzbekistan Players Reportedly Face Strict & Unequal Security Screening | Video

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FIFA and the United States have come under scrutiny after reports emerged alleging that players from Senegal and Uzbekistan were subjected to unusually strict and, in some accounts, “humiliating” security checks during their arrival and preparations ahead of the upcoming World Cup.

According to circulating claims and widely shared online videos, members of several visiting squads were seen undergoing enhanced screening procedures upon arrival in the United States. The footage triggered debate among fans and observers, with some questioning whether all participating nations were being treated equally under World Cup protocols.

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The controversy intensified after Senegal’s squad reportedly faced particularly close inspection during airport procedures, sparking criticism on social media that players were being treated “like criminals.” Uzbekistan has also been mentioned in similar accounts, although official confirmation of any discriminatory treatment has not been provided by FIFA or tournament organizers.

While FIFA has not directly responded to the specific allegations, security arrangements for major international tournaments are typically strict, especially for events of this scale and geopolitical sensitivity. The United States, one of the co-hosts of the 2026 tournament alongside Mexico and Canada, is responsible for coordinating entry procedures in line with immigration and safety regulations.

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Some reports suggest that the measures are part of standardized protocols applied to all teams, but the perception of inconsistency has fueled criticism and calls for greater transparency. Fans and commentators argue that excessive screening risks overshadowing the spirit of global sporting unity that the World Cup represents.

As preparations continue for the tournament, the issue adds to growing scrutiny around logistics, travel arrangements, and diplomatic sensitivities. FIFA is yet to issue a detailed clarification, but pressure is mounting for the governing body to ensure uniform treatment of all participating nations in the lead-up to football’s biggest event.

Disclaimer: FPJ does not vouch for the authenticity of the video.