FIFA World Cup 2022: Top 5 highest paid managers at Qatar

Football managers are the masterminds of every team. Right from setting up the team to maneuvering in game tactics to shouldering responsibility for results, the role of a coach has transformed of the years. While football has changed over the years, when teams would play more direct, a grounded possession approach has been incorporated by most teams today. Gone are the days of the conventional 4-4-2 system.

It is a fact that international coaches aren't making the same luxury buck as elite club coaches. But it's not exactly less lucrative as it seems.

We take a look at the top 5 highest paid coaches at Qatar 2022

5. Louis van Gaal (Netherlands) – $2.95 million

A veteran of the game, Van Gaal's experience in the game is second to none. The Dutch tactician has coached some of the biggest clubs in Europe, including Manchester United, Bayern Munich, Barcelona and Ajax.

Van Gaal is no stranger to international football as well. The veteran coach led the Netherlands to a 3rd place finish at the 2014 edition beating hosts Brazil 3-0 in the 3rd place playoff.

4. Tite (Brazil) – $3.65 million

After their horrific show in 2014 when the host nation were drubbed 7-1 by Germany in the the semi final, Tite replaced Luiz Felipe Scolari. Tite led the rebuild of the Selecao. Brazil enter the the tournament as a favourites alongside South American rivals Argentina whom they lost to in the 2021 Copa America final.

3. Didier Deschamps (France) – $3.85 million

Deschamps led the French to World Cup glory in 2018 and hence it is no surprise he makes the list. Deschamps became only the third man to win the World Cup both as a manager and as a player. This is Deschamps 3rd World Cup as coach having taken over the reigns in 2012. He also led the French to the final of the 2016 Euros losing out to Portugal.

2. Gareth Southgate (England) - $5.85 million



Southgate took over the Three Lions after the pre-mature departure of Sam Allardyce. Since then he has been praised for bringing a feel good factor in the England set up that had been missing for years. Southgate also led England to a 4th place finish at the 2018 edition their joint best placed finish since the triumph of 1966. Southgate also led the Three Lions to the final of the Euro 2020 losing to Italy in the final.

1. Hans-Dietr Flick (Germany) - $6.55 million

Hansi Flick took over the the nation team after leading Bayern Munich to their second continental treble after winning the Bundesliga, German Cup and the UEFA Champions League in 2020. He was awarded the FIFA coach of the year for his success.