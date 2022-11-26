FIFA World Cup 2022: Netherlands 1-1 Ecuador, Enner Valencia earns point for South Americans, in pics

e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsFIFA World Cup 2022: Netherlands 1-1 Ecuador, Enner Valencia earns point for South Americans, in pics

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, November 26, 2022, 12:02 PM IST
The Dutch started the better team against the high flying Ecuadorians

Van Gaal had stated that Gakpo could be a breakout star of the tournament and the PSV player needed only five minutes to show why

The Dutch took the lead in the sixth minute and looked to domiate further

A slightly shell-shocked Ecuador attempted to regain their composure after that early Dutch hammerblow, passing the ball around at the back

Ecuador finally got a firm foothold in the game attacking the Dutch relentlessly

The Dutch weathered a brief spell of an Ecuadorian attack to end the half with a 1-0 lead

The second half kicked off and the Dutch made one change, Memphis Depay replaced Steven Bergwijn.

Ecuador draw level, Enner Valencia pounces on a briliant save from the Dutch Keeper to slot it home from close range

Ecuador celebrated as Enner Valencia scored his third of the tournament, the forward has now scored Ecuador's last six World Cup goals

Ecuador grew in confidence, piling the pressure on Virgil Van Djik and his defence

Enner Valencia left the pitch on a stretcher after an injury in the 89th minute, his chaces of furture participation bleak

Full time: Netherlands 1-1 Ecuador. Both teams share points with one group game to go

