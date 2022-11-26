FIFA World Cup 2022: Netherlands 1-1 Ecuador, Enner Valencia earns point for South Americans, in pics

The Dutch started the better team against the high flying Ecuadorians |
Van Gaal had stated that Gakpo could be a breakout star of the tournament and the PSV player needed only five minutes to show why |
The Dutch took the lead in the sixth minute and looked to domiate further |
A slightly shell-shocked Ecuador attempted to regain their composure after that early Dutch hammerblow, passing the ball around at the back |
Ecuador finally got a firm foothold in the game attacking the Dutch relentlessly |
The Dutch weathered a brief spell of an Ecuadorian attack to end the half with a 1-0 lead |
The second half kicked off and the Dutch made one change, Memphis Depay replaced Steven Bergwijn. |
Ecuador draw level, Enner Valencia pounces on a briliant save from the Dutch Keeper to slot it home from close range |
Ecuador celebrated as Enner Valencia scored his third of the tournament, the forward has now scored Ecuador's last six World Cup goals |
Ecuador grew in confidence, piling the pressure on Virgil Van Djik and his defence |
Enner Valencia left the pitch on a stretcher after an injury in the 89th minute, his chaces of furture participation bleak |
Full time: Netherlands 1-1 Ecuador. Both teams share points with one group game to go |
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)