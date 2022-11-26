FIFA World Cup 2022: Messi's Argentina face do or die match against tenacious Mexico

The Argentina-Mexico match is a virtual final for Messi's final hurrah! |

After a week of the World Cup, tensions are already rife when it comes to who will advance in the competition and be in the round of 16 . There are big teams that can be 'burned'.

Messi 's Argentina that were deemed tournamnet favourites are in serious trouble and face Mexico. The 2014 finalists faces its second day at risk. The defeat against Arabia has left them with no margin for error, especially if the high flying Saudis coached by the charismatic French national Renard decide to beat Poland.

The Argentina-Mexico match thus becomes a life-or-death match or a virtual final.

As the magnitude of the Saudi Arabia loss result sunk in, there’s been a deatailed analysis of the defeat. The Saudis played the a high line, thus laying the offside trap to perfection. The Argentinian strikers struggled to hold their line and were caught beyond the last man on several occasions.

The two Lionels both coach Scaloni and captain Messi will do well to make it see that the camp isn't panicking, but the scrutiny will be high on the decsion making which will start with team selection.

It is beelived that Scaloni will make a host of changes to his backline against an opponent that isn’t shy to play on the front foot. Cristian Romero could make way for Manchester Unites's Lisandro Martinez in the central defence. The Manchester United defender has been in fine form and his tenacity and aggression in defence will be something that Argentina will welcome. Martinez is also an astute ball carrier and someone that can pass between the lines

The two wing-backs, Nicolas Tagliafico and Nahuel Molina and could be replaced by Gonzalo Montiel and Marco Acuna respectively, because of the Mexican threat from the wing.

Leandro Paredes and Rodrigo De Paul's inability to dictate the tempo of the game against the Saudis have led to suggestion of dropping the duo. However it is key yto mention that the duo has been integral to Scaloni’s set up, and hence it will be surprising if the panic button is hit that early in the tournament.

Argentina can't afford any further slip up, but it gives enough reason to beleive that the aggressive Mexican team could be a portntial banana skin for the Albiceleste.

It's tough to talk about Argentina without thinking about their giant killer Saudia Arabia. It will be tough enough for Messi fans more so Argentina to see arguably th best player ever bow out in the group stage of his last World Cup.

Expect a cracking atmosphere at the iconic Lusail stadium. Expect Héctor Moreno, Johan Vásquez, Gerardo Arteaga and Jesús Gallardo go toe to toe with experienced Lionel Messi, Angel di Maria, Nicholas Otamedi and co