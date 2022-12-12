FIFA World Cup 2022: Mateu Lahoz the controversial referee from the Argentina-Netherlands tie sent home

As per several reports Matteu Lahoz the controversial referee who officiated the Argentina-Netherlands tie in the quarter-final of the World Cup in Qatar has been sent home.

Lahoz issued more than a dozen yellow cards and showing a red to Dutch defender Denzel Dumfries after the game ended.

Lionel Messi was among a World Cup record 17 players or coaching staff members who were shown yellow cards during or after the game.

In his post match comments on referee Mateu Lahoz, Messi despite knowing that he could be punished on disciplinary grounds didn't hold back on criticising the official.

“I don’t want to talk about referees because then they will sanction you, but we were scared before the game because we knew what was coming [with Mateu Lahoz],” Messi said.

Argentina coach Scaloni was also shown a yellow card by referee Mateu Lahoz, as were a number of members of his squad.