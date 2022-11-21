FIFA World Cup 2022: Jude Bellingham becomes England’s second youngest goal scorer at major tournament

Jude Bellingham etched his name in the record books by becoming England's second youngest goal scorer at an international tournament with his first World Cup goal in their FIFA World Cup Group B opener against Iran on Monday.
England legend Michael Owen tops the list as he remains the youngest goal scorer for the Three Lions in any major international tournament.
Bellingham was 19 years and 146 days old during England's World Cup opener against Iran on November 21.
England’s youngest goal scorers at an international tournament:
Michael Owen - 18 years, 190 days
Jude Bellingham - 19 years, 146 days
Dele Alli - 22 years, 87 days
