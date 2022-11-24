e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsFIFA World Cup 2022: Iran arrests football player over government criticism

FIFA World Cup 2022: Iran arrests football player over government criticism

Ghafouri, who was not chosen to go to the World Cup, has been an outspoken critic of Iranian authorities and policies throughout his career

AgenciesUpdated: Thursday, November 24, 2022, 09:12 PM IST
article-image
Voria Ghafouri |
Follow us on

Dubai: State-linked media in Iran are reporting that Voria Ghafouri, a former member of the country's national soccer team, has been arrested for criticising the government.

The semiofficial Fars and Tasnim news agencies reported on Thursday that he was arrested for insulting the national soccer team, which is currently playing in the World Cup, and criticising the government.

Ghafouri, who was not chosen to go to the World Cup, has been an outspoken critic of Iranian authorities and policies throughout his career.

Iran has been convulsed by anti-government protests for more than two months, the biggest challenge to its Islamic theocracy in more than a decade.

Read Also
Eng vs Iran: Football fan rightly predicts England's winning score at FIFA World Cup 2022, wins over...
article-image

RECENT STORIES

FIFA World Cup 2022: Cristiano Ronaldo achieves unique record in Portugal's 3-2 win over Ghana

FIFA World Cup 2022: Cristiano Ronaldo achieves unique record in Portugal's 3-2 win over Ghana

FIFA World Cup 2022: Cristiano Ronaldo gets emotional ahead of Ghana match, see pics

FIFA World Cup 2022: Cristiano Ronaldo gets emotional ahead of Ghana match, see pics

FIFA World Cup 2022: Fans brawl as Mexico supporters chant abuses for Argentina captain Lionel...

FIFA World Cup 2022: Fans brawl as Mexico supporters chant abuses for Argentina captain Lionel...

FIFA World Cup 2022: Mexican fan tries to sneak alcohol in binoculars, gets caught; video goes viral...

FIFA World Cup 2022: Mexican fan tries to sneak alcohol in binoculars, gets caught; video goes viral...

FIFA World Cup 2022: Canada captain Atiba Hutchinson uses sword to open campaign, watch

FIFA World Cup 2022: Canada captain Atiba Hutchinson uses sword to open campaign, watch