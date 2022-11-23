e-Paper Get App
FIFA World Cup 2022: In a massive upset, former champs Germany stunned 2-1 by Japan

Meanwhile, the match started on a controversial note after the Germany's players covered their mouths for their team photo

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, November 23, 2022, 08:30 PM IST
Former winners Germany were handed a shock 2-1 defeat by Asian powerhouse Japan in their FIFA World Cup 2022 match on Wednesday.

I Gundogan gave Germany the lead in the from the penalty spot in the 33rd minute.

But Japanese rallied back to score from R Doan and T Asano in the 75th and 83rd minute.

Meanwhile, the match started on a controversial note after the Germany's players covered their mouths for their team photo.

The team lined up in the traditional formation before Wednesday's game against Japan and each of the 11 players covered their mouth with their right hand.

It seemed to be a response to FIFA's warning to the seven European federations, including Germany's, that players would be penalized if they wore colorful "One Love" armbands as a symbol for inclusion and diversity. The seven team captains had planned to wear the armbands.

