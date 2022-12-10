FIFA World Cup 2022: Here's how FIFA paid tribute to US journalist Grant Wahl, who tragically passed away

FIFA officials have paid tribute to Grant Wahl by placing flowers & a photo of him on the desk he would have used to cover England v France tonight.

The US journalist, who turned 48 on Thursday, collapsed while reporting on Argentina v Netherlands last night and tragically died.

Earlier the American sports journalist was asked to remove the rainbow shirt he was wearing by World Cup security before United States' opening match against Wales at the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium in Al Rayyan. Same-sex relationships in Qatar are forbidden.

When he tweeted about the incident, he claimed that his phone had been taken away. But later said that a security personnel and FIFA representative apologised to him later.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Grant Wahl's family have alleged that they suspect the involvement of the Qatari government in 48 year old's death.

The former Sports Illustrated scribe's brother in a now-deleted video on Instagram said that he suspects Qatari government's complicity in his brother's demise