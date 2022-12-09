FIFA World Cup 2022: Here's how Bukayo Saka is helping England teammates unwind before they face Kylian Mbappe's France, watch

It is important to unwind especially as things get tense in the later stages of the FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

England coach Gareth Southgate has been praised for putting in place a structure of team unity and building camaraderie that had been long missing among past England dressing rooms.

Evidently the changing room of Gareth's three lions enjoy not just playing with each other but also share a strong bond despite their fierce club rivalry.

Arsenal star Bukayo Saka has come up with a unique way to unify his teammates, asking each player to take up his spelling bee test.

It wasn't surprising to see that most players paid better attention to their football coaches than their school tutors or books.

The likes of James Maddison, Mason Mount, Marcus Rashford, Trent Alexander Arnold would much rather have the ball at their feet than face the stiff spelling test by Bukayo Saka.

The camaraderie in the England camp appears to be very high, and Three Lions boss Gareth Southgate has been doing all he can to ensure his squad remains relaxed before they face France on Saturday.

The England camp was also livened up by the visit of singer r Robbie Williams. Robbie held a secret gig in the England team hotel.