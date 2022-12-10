FIFA World Cup 2022: Heartbroken Neymar in tears after samba magic doused by Croatian resilience, watch

Brazil forward Neymar broke down in tears after his team got knocked out of the FIFA World Cup 2022.

Brazil lost to Croatia on the penalties in the quarterfinals after Neymar scored one of the goals of the tournament to raise the decibel inside the Education City stadium in Qatar.

The 30-year-old Neymar scored his 77th goal in 124 matches for Brazil. Pelé’s goals came in 92 appearances with the national team between 1957 and 1971.

The hopes of the samba were on but the Croats showcased a resilient fight back to equalise in the 117th minute through Bruno Petkovic to send the game to penalties.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Rodrygo and Marquinhos missed the penalties for Brazil as Croatia netted their first four penalties to shock the world by knocking out five-time World Champions who were also favourites this time to lift the trophy.

Neymar, who usually takes the final kick in a penalty shootout, didn’t even get a chance to take it as Brazil were eliminated after Marquinhos hit the bar.