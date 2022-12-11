FIFA World Cup 2022: Full list of Semifinal Matches, Dates, Timings, Where to watch; Live on TV and online

The FIFA World Cup 2022 quarterfinals saw massive upsets with Brazil and Portugal getting knocked out by giant-killers Croatia and Morocco.

The remaining teams will now move in the semifinal stage starting from December 14. The last-4 round will see Argentina take on 2018 runners-up Croatia and defending champs France locking horns with Morocco.

Here is the schedule of the matches in the Last-4

Wed— December 14: Croatia vs Argentina 12:30AM, Lusail Stadium

Thu— December 15: France vs Morocco 12:30AM, Al Bayt Stadium

WHERE TO WATCH

On Television: Sports18

Online: JioCinema app (iOS & Android).

JioCinema is now available across Jio, Vi, Airtel and BSNL subscribers

Operators

Tata Play: 488 (SD), 487 (HD)

Airtel Digital: 293 (SD), 294 (HD)

JioTV+: 262 (SD), 261 (HD)

Sun Direct: 505 (SD), 983 (HD)

Dish TV: 644 (SD), 643 (HD)

D2H: 666 (HD)

