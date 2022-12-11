FIFA World Cup 2022: Full list of Semifinal Matches, Dates, Timings, Where to watch; Live on TV and online

e-Paper Get App
The FIFA World Cup 2022 semifinal stage will kick off from December 14

The FIFA World Cup 2022 quarterfinals saw massive upsets with Brazil and Portugal getting knocked out by giant-killers Croatia and Morocco. 

The remaining teams will now move in the semifinal stage starting from December 14. The last-4 round will see Argentina take on 2018 runners-up Croatia and defending champs France locking horns with  Morocco.      

Here is the schedule of the matches in the Last-4

Wed— December 14: Croatia vs Argentina 12:30AM, Lusail Stadium

Thu— December 15: France vs Morocco 12:30AM, Al Bayt Stadium

WHERE TO WATCH

On Television: Sports18

Online: JioCinema app (iOS & Android).

JioCinema is now available across Jio, Vi, Airtel and BSNL subscribers

Operators

Tata Play: 488 (SD), 487 (HD)

Airtel Digital: 293 (SD), 294 (HD)

JioTV+: 262 (SD), 261 (HD)

Sun Direct: 505 (SD), 983 (HD)

Dish TV: 644 (SD), 643 (HD)

D2H: 666 (HD)

