FIFA World Cup 2022 Final: Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Paul Pogba spotted at Lusail Stadium ahead of Argentina vs France clash, see pic

HomeSportsFIFA World Cup 2022 Final: Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Paul Pogba spotted at Lusail Stadium ahead of Argentina vs France clash, see pic

Pogba was in the France squad that lifted the 2018 FIFA World Cup trophy in Russia.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, December 18, 2022, 08:48 PM IST
article-image
Paul Pogba (Left) Zlatan Ibrahimovic | Twitter
France World Cup-winning midfielder and Sweden's football great Zlatan Ibrahimovic arrived at the Lusail Stadium in Qatar for the final of the FIFA World Cup 2022 on Sunday.

Pogba was seen alongside France President Emmanuel Macron in the VIP box

The Juventus star was in the France squad that lifted the 2018 FIFA World Cup trophy in Russia.

Ibrahimovic and Pogba were teammates at the EPL club Manchester United.

Meanwhile, going into the final, Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe are favourites to win the Golden Boot award, given to the top goal-scorer of the tournament. Both men have 5 goals each in the tournament so far.

This will be Messi's final shot at winning the World Cup, a trophy that has eluded his glittering cabinet in his illustrious career.

article-image

