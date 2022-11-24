FIFA World Cup 2022: Fans brawl as Mexico supporters chant abuses for Argentina captain Lionel Messi, watch

Mexican and Argentine fans traded punches as supporters of the South American nations brawled ahead of their teams clash in their second match in Group C on Saturday.

Argentina, the South American champion and one of the tournament favourites, slumped to a 2-1 loss against Saudi Arabia on Tuesday, in a deflating start to Lionel Messi's quest to win the one major title that has eluded him.

Meanwhile, Mexico settled for a goalless draw with Poland on Tuesday.

In a video doing the rounds on social media, Mexico and Argentina fans appeared to throw punches at each other as the supporters of the former team taunted the Albiceleste fans over their shock defeat to the Arab nation.

One bare bodied Mexican fan ran across the street screaming and taunting the Argentine supporters while many made obscene gestures and shouted abuse for Messi.

💥SE ARMA LA BATALLA CAMPAL 🥊MEXICANOS🇲🇽 CONTRA ARGENTINOS🇦🇷

A unos cuantos días del partido de México 🇲🇽 vs Argentina 🇦🇷 los ánimos ya se comienzan a calentar...🔥 pic.twitter.com/bI8hwOPH6B — Omar Niño Noticias (@OmarNNoticias) November 23, 2022

Biggest shocks

Argentina suffered one of the biggest shocks in the World Cup's 92-year history.

Now the pressure is on Messi and Argentina, who cannot afford to lose their next match against Mexico on Saturday if they want to keep their World Cup hopes alive.

Argentina arrived in Qatar in ideal shape to win a third World Cup, having won the Copa America last year and been on a 36-game unbeaten run. Now there are doubts springing up everywhere.