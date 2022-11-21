FIFA World Cup 2022: England fans hunting for beer end up at sheikh's palace, watch

Two days after Qatar ban beer sales in the stadiums during the ongoing FIFA World Cup 2022, two England fans in Qatar ended up at a sheikh's palace while hunting for alcohol.

In a video that has gone viral on the internet, two fans can be seen wearing shirts bearing the badges of both Everton and the national team.

"Last night we met one of the sheikh's sons and he took us back to the palace and he showed us he had lions and everything," says one of the fans, named John, in an interview with TalkSport.

"They've made us so welcome. And look around you: it doesn't get any better than this."

Another fan, wearing an England shirt with an Everton FC logo, reveals how they were picked up by the sheikh's son.

"Basically we were on a bit of a hunt for some beers and he was like, 'we sort beers we sort beers'. So we jumped into the back of his Toyota Land Cruiser and ended up at a big palace and we were in the back and he showed us his monkeys, his exotic birds, it was nuts."

“We met one of the Sheikh’s sons & he took us back to the palace!” 😮



“We were on the hunt for beers & we ended up at a big palace, we saw his monkeys & exotic birds!” 🐒



These England fans are out in #Qatar & here’s a recording of them in the palace.#FIFAWorldCup #Qatar2022 pic.twitter.com/wwgYjrUUTC — Majid Freeman (@Majstar7) November 20, 2022

Since Qatar is a Muslim nation, the sale of alcohol is strictly controlled over there.