e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsFIFA World Cup 2022: England fans hunting for beer end up at sheikh's palace, watch

FIFA World Cup 2022: England fans hunting for beer end up at sheikh's palace, watch

An England fan revealed how they were picked up by the sheikh's son

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, November 21, 2022, 11:01 PM IST
article-image
Follow us on

Two days after Qatar ban beer sales in the stadiums during the ongoing FIFA World Cup 2022, two England fans in Qatar ended up at a sheikh's palace while hunting for alcohol. 

In a video that has gone viral on the internet, two fans can be seen wearing shirts bearing the badges of both Everton and the national team. 

"Last night we met one of the sheikh's sons and he took us back to the palace and he showed us he had lions and everything," says one of the fans, named John, in an interview with TalkSport.

"They've made us so welcome. And look around you: it doesn't get any better than this."

Another fan, wearing an England shirt with an Everton FC logo, reveals how they were picked up by the sheikh's son.

"Basically we were on a bit of a hunt for some beers and he was like, 'we sort beers we sort beers'. So we jumped into the back of his Toyota Land Cruiser and ended up at a big palace and we were in the back and he showed us his monkeys, his exotic birds, it was nuts." 

Since Qatar is a Muslim nation, the sale of alcohol is strictly controlled over there.

Read Also
FIFA World Cup 2022: Iran players refuse to sing national anthem in protest against Khamenei’s...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

FIFA World Cup 2022: England fans hunting for beer end up at sheikh's palace, watch

FIFA World Cup 2022: England fans hunting for beer end up at sheikh's palace, watch

FIFA World Cup 2022: TV journalist robbed live on TV, gets stunning reply from cops

FIFA World Cup 2022: TV journalist robbed live on TV, gets stunning reply from cops

FIFA World Cup 2022: Iran players refuse to sing national anthem in protest against Khamenei’s...

FIFA World Cup 2022: Iran players refuse to sing national anthem in protest against Khamenei’s...

FIFA World Cup 2022: Jude Bellingham becomes England’s second youngest goal scorer at major...

FIFA World Cup 2022: Jude Bellingham becomes England’s second youngest goal scorer at major...

'Shame on you': Iranian women blast FIFA after football governing body shares video of fan wearing...

'Shame on you': Iranian women blast FIFA after football governing body shares video of fan wearing...