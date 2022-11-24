FIFA World Cup 2022: Cristiano Ronaldo gets emotional ahead of Ghana match, see pics

Cristiano Ronaldo almost broke into tears as he lined up for Portugal's national anthem ahead of their FIFA World Cup 2022 opener against Ghana on Thursday.

The former Manchester United forward has become the fifth player to participate in five World Cup finals since making his tournament debut in 2006.

The Qatar 2022 is likely to be his final appearance at the competition

Ronaldo lined up for the national anthem and appeared emotional.

He sung the anthem with passion, but appeared on the verge of tears throughout.