FIFA World Cup 2022: Brazil coach Tite steps down after losing Croatia on penalties in the quarter-finals

Brazil head coach Tite has left his role after their shock World Cup quarter-final exit at the hands of Croatia.

Tite, had been in charge since 2016 after replacing Dunga. The Brazilian had said in February this year that it was always his intention to stand down after the tournament.

Croatia came from behind in extra time to stun five-time world champions Brazil in a dramatic 4-2 penalty shootout win at the Education City Stadium. The Croats booked a place in the World Cup semi-finals as the tournament favourites crashed out after the game ended in a 1-1 draw.

Croatia, who have now mastered game from the spot kick needed two shootouts and an extra-time win to reach the final in 2018.

They kept their composure as Brazil's Marquinhos and Rodrygo failed to convert, while Nikola Vlasic, Lovro Majer, Luka Modric and Orsic completed a perfect set of spot-kicks, ensuring progression to the last four of the tournament. "We eliminated the biggest favourites," manager Zlatko Dalic said afterwards.

Speaking to journalists Tite said: "As I said, my cycle is over. I said it over a year and a half ago. I keep to my word. We shouldn't make a drama out of it as I said this one and half years ago. There are other great professionals that can replace me. There could be elements to analyse but the cycle is over."