FIFA World Cup 2022: Air Conditioning switched off during England vs USA game in Qatar

FIFA has, however, claimed there were no problems with the stadium air-conditioning during and prior to the game

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, November 27, 2022, 02:55 PM IST
Air conditioning was reprotedly switched off one hour before the England vs USA clash on Friday.

FIFA has, however, claimed there were no problems with the stadium air-conditioning during and prior to the game. Several of Gareth Southgate's players complained that the conditions inside the stadium were too hot.

The Daily Mail reported on Sunday that the climate control at the Al Bayt stadium was switched off an hour before kick off at the request of FIFA's operations manager.

Conditions inside the stadium during England's frustrating draw with the USA were noticeably warmer than during their opeing game against Iran.

Conditions are set based on the weather conditions of the day. The temperature is usually set at 24 degree Celsius for each match. Temperatures are also tweaked on a match to match basis, with matches at 1pm and 4pm local time being the hottest.

For some of the games the air conditioning is switched off an hour before kickoff and that was supposedly the case before the England-USA match.

