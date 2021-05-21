FIFA women’s WC next year: The under-17 championship which was to be staged in India in 2020 will be held in October, 2022

Mumbai: The FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup will be held from October 11-30, 2022. This was approved by the FIFA Council, which met in a videoconference, on Thursday. The World Cup was originally to be played in the year 2020, before being postponed to 2021.

The council also made their dates clear for the FIFA U-20 women’s World Cup to be held in Costa Rica from August 10-28, 2022, while a 14-team play-off for the FIFA Arab Cup 2021, will take place between 19 and 25 June this year.

"The announcement of the dates for U-17 Women's World Cup India 2022 marks a fresh beginning for the tournament. The LOC (Local Organising Committee) is carrying on the work that had already begun with the previous edition. As the Covid-19 situation improves, we look forward to restarting all the legacy activities that have been planned, and to the growth of women's football through this tournament," said All India Football Federation general secretary Kushal Das.

In addition, the Council approved the establishment of respective FIFA subsidiaries to manage the organisation of the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 in Australia and New Zealand and the FIFA World Cup 2026 in Canada, Mexico and the USA.

In another major move, the third package of reforms to the transfer system has been approved by the Council. The reforms concern important regulatory matters regarding the international transfer of minors, squad sizes (in particular with respect to loans), player registration periods and transfer windows, financial regulation, and related matters, including collective bargaining agreements, sporting just cause and registration.